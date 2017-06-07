CASPCA Compassion Care-A-Van is Unveiled

The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA is now able to provide its services to more people in the area with the help of its new mobile unit.

The shelter received the much anticipated Compassionate Care-A-Van on June 7. The organization says the state of the art unit will allow more off-site adoption events, transport animals to different shelters, and provide vet care to under-served regions.

"We have what I think is a really awesome veterinary clinic inside, but it’s also pretty small, so the idea that we can kind of go beyond our walls and do vet care in the community was great," said Director of Veterinarians at CASPCA, Kristen Scheller.

The mobile clinic can hold up to 30 animals. Plans are underway to license it as a vet clinic to do things like vaccinations, micro-chipping and lab diagnostics.