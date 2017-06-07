Staunton Police Investigating Shooting Along Orange Street

06/07/2017 Release from the Staunton Police Department:



The Staunton Police Department is asking the public’s assistance for information related to a shooting that occurred this morning in the 2200 block of Orange Street.



At approximately 2:00 a.m. on June 7, 2017, the police department received a report of shots fired in the 2200 block of Orange Street. Upon initial response officers did not locate a disturbance.



A short time later the police department was notified of a gunshot victim at Augusta Health.



An investigation is ongoing.



The 33-year-old male victim was later flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center.



Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-322-2017.