Tom Sox Win Home Opener 8-1; Improve to 4-0

Charlottesville Tom Sox Media Release

The Charlottesville Tom Sox improved to 4-0 with a decisive 8-1 win over the Woodstock River Bandits Tuesday night in Valley League action at C-ville Weekly Ballpark.

A four-run outburst in the second inning was highlighted by a two-run triple by Rick Spiers (Randolph-Macon), and an RBI single by Michael Wielansky (Wooster).

The Tom Sox put their home opener away in the fifth inning when Cole Migliorini (Randolph-Macon) launched a towering two-run home run to the hill in left-center field. A trio of local products starred on the mound for the Tom Sox.

Connor Gillispie (Miller School/VCU) earned the win in his Tom Sox debut. He pitched five innings, giving up one run on three hits, striking out six, and not walking a batter.

Sean Byrnes (Monticello/Elon) threw three innings of no-hit relief and Joe Burris (Albemarle/Christopher Newport) worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning

The Tom Sox host the New Market Rebels Tuesday night at 7:00. It is Dime Dog Night, with the first 500 hot dogs costing only 10 cents apiece.