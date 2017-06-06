Ronald McDonald House Volunteers Raise Money at Charlottesville Concert

Volunteers with the Ronald McDonald House sold beverages at the Four Voices concert

A group of volunteers lent its time in Charlottesville Tuesday to help raise money for the families of sick children.

Volunteers with the Ronald McDonald House of Charlottesville sold water and sodas at the Four Voices concert at the Sprint Pavilion. The concert featured Indigo Girls, Joan Baez, and Mary Chapin Carpenter.

“We take care of all those families that come into Charlottesville so their children can receive care at local hospitals. Their lives are turned upside down, they need a place to stay, and some food to eat, and lots of caring, so we're here for them,” said Rita Ralston of the Ronald McDonald House.

Charlottesville’s Ronald McDonald House hosts between 800 and 1,000 family stays each year.