IRC Hosts Annual Benefit at Kardinal Hall

An annual benefit for the International Rescue Committee (IRC) brought the community together Tuesday.

The fundraiser called Navigation: A Refugee's Path examined the systems and spaces that refugees must navigate to get to and around Charlottesville.

Kardinal Hall on Preston Avenue hosted the event.

Gold star father Khizr Khan was a guest speaker.

“Not just when they arrive here but their journey leaving their homes countries, and that often very, very long time in limbo where they don't know what's going to happen to them and, then their journey here, and the third part of the journey which is making a new life for themselves here,” explained Harriet Kuhr, IRC executive Director.

Since 1998, the IRC has provided healthcare, infrastructure, and support to people whose lives were shattered by conflict and disaster.