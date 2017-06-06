New Park Potentially Coming to Charlottesville Neighborhood

A new park could be coming to one of Charlottesville’s neglected neighborhoods. City staff updated neighbors at a 10th and Page Priority Neighborhood Task Force meeting Tuesday night.

The process is still in very early stages but city staff say it could be a great way to use the Community Development Block Grant funding to improve the neighborhood.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation staff spoke to a small group of neighbors on the task force at a meeting to update them on the process.

The city currently owns a lot on the corner of 8th Street and Hardy drive. A city park could include newly planted trees, benches, a fence and lighting.

Staff are also looking at ways to make the park handicap accessible.

“It's just informational in its stage right now, but they are interested in beautifying the area and make it much more appealing for the neighborhood,” said Tierra Howard of Neighborhood Development Services.

Before moving forward, staff want to hear from neighbors in the 10th and Page community about what they would like to see in a park. Staff plan on having meetings this summer for community feedback.

Ideally, they would get to work on the project by this fall so that Charlottesville Parks and Rec can plant the trees in the right season.

The dates for those community meetings are still to be determined.