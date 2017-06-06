Officers Use New Training Program to Improve Relationships with Community

Law enforcement officers across Virginia will now have access to a new online training program.

The goal of this program is to help officers better their knowledge of constitutional law, while enhancing trust with communities. It is designed to feature situations that officers may find themselves in on any given day.

The program aims to help them to be as informed as possible on how to handle appropriate use of force in real life scenarios, technology, and privacy rights.

Through a public-private partnership, officers around the commonwealth will have access to new and interactive training materials.

The Robert H. Smith Center for the Constitution at James Madison's Montpelier helped launch this course. One leader who had a hand in shaping this program says participating officers can think of this as a constitutional law 101 class, since it is tailored to the issues they face on a regular basis.

Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam attended a press conference to introduce the course.

“It's a tough job out there. I mean, we live in a troubled world now, so we want to law arm our law enforcement to with all the education and all the tools that they need so that they can do their work that they can stay safe and that they can also keep our communities safe, so it's a win-win for everyone,” said D/Lieutenant Governor/gubernatorial candidate, Ralph Northam.

The ultimate mission is for this program to help law enforcement build positive relationships within the communities they serve.

In all, it took a total of three years for this course to be developed. Scholars and law enforcement leaders, including former Charlottesville Police Chief Tim Longo, helped shape the content.