WAHS Boys Tennis Wins, Monticello Girls Lacrosse Falls in State Semifinals

The Monticello HS girls LAX team battles Riverside The Monticello HS girls LAX team battles Riverside

BOYS TENNIS
3A State Semifinals
Western Albemarle 5, Riverside 0

GIRLS LACROSSE
4A State Semifinals
Riverside 18, Monticello 6

