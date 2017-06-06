Charlottesville Judge Deciding Legal Fees in Bellamy, Kessler Case

Charlottesville Judge Deciding Legal Fees in Bellamy, Kessler CasePosted: Updated:
A Charlottesville Circuit Court judge is in the process of deciding whether or not to award legal fees to Wes Bellamy’s lawyer after an unsuccessful petition by Jason Kessler.Full Story
Reported by Nora Neus
