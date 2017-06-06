The City of Harrisonburg asks for Input on Protecting and Restoring Urban Tree Canopy

Harrisonburg, Va. – The city of Harrisonburg is asking the community for input on its management of the urban tree canopy.

A public presentation and discussion was held last month for members of the community to review the city’s urban tree canopy management initiatives. Information was presented on current tree canopy coverage, which can be found at www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/tree-canopy-public-meeting.

Members of the public are now invited to share ideas for improving the city’s stormwater management efforts through tree canopy enhancement, protection, and restoration.

It is encouraged that participants share ideas for specific areas and locations that need more tree canopy and tree-related practices and programs that are not currently in place. To collect these ideas, a discussion has been posted to www.BeHeardHarrisonburg.org. The discussion will be open until June 16.

Additional information can be found at www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/tree-canopy-public-meeting.

