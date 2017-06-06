Patriots Have Unfinished Business Heading into State Semifinals

The Albemarle girls’ soccer team is undefeated at 21-0 after winning the 5A North Region Championship this past Friday.

The Patriots are ranked 11th nationally by the NSCAA and are headed to state semifinals for the second straight season.

Albemarle’s’ first-ever trip to the state semifinals was in 2016 where they lost to Mills Godwin in quadruple overtime.

"That's the main fuel for how far we've come this year,” says senior and Coastal Carolina commit Hannah Eiden. “Just getting that close and not being able to finish it…”

"That leaves a chip on our shoulder,” says Aiyanah Tyler-Cooper. “We are the only team returning from last year, so we know what to do. We know how to handle things."

Among those returning seniors is UNC-Greensboro commit Aiyanah Tyler-cooper

The goalkeeper has been instrumental to the team's fast-pace style play of play.

"It always starts back with her,” says senior Brooke Bauman. “Her leadership transfers to the defense then up through the midfield and then to the forwards."

"And then I think it helps my team as well knowing that they can trust me,” Tyler-Cooper. “Even if the ball gets to me, they know I'm there."

The Patriots have also added a budding star to this year's roster, Abigail or as she's called by her teammates, ‘Fizzy” Gonzalez.

The sophomore from Myrlte Beach, SC leads the team with 27 goals.

"It’s just easy to play with her,” says Bauman. “Her speed helps us get goals."

"It’s not just me,” says Gonzalez. “The team has grown so much. They felt that loss and we don't want to feel that again, so that's fueled them too. I'm really fueled to win states because I really want a ring."

The Patriots’ opponent in the state semifinals is Maury.

While it’s an unfamiliar opponent to Albemarle, the commodores coach is Mary Morgan.

Morgan is a former UVa soccer player, who's also many of the Patriot players’ former coach with the local club team SOCA.

"She knows our tendencies but she was only our coach for a season,” says Tyler-Cooper.

"It’s kind of intimidating almost but it also gives us an edge to beat her,” says Bauman.

If Albemarle can get past Maury, they'll reach their first ever state title.

"That would definitely be the highlight of my career,” says Eiden. “If we got to states or won states. Preferably, we win states."