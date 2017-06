Stanardsville Man Enters Guilty Plea in Arson Case

A man accused of setting his relatives' house on fire while children were inside is entering a guilty plea.

Greene County Circuit Court was set to begin a two-day jury trial for Gerald Alvin Baugher Tuesday, June 6, but the defendant decided to change his plea.

The 61-year-old Stanardsville man was facing a charge of arson of an occupied dwelling, as well as breaking and entering with the intent to commit arson.

Tuesday, Baugher pleaded guilty to arson.

Authorities say he set fire to his cousin's home on Celt Road on Monday, August 1, 2016. Three children inside the home at the time of the fire managed to get out safely.

Baugher is scheduled to be sentenced on August 22. According to state code, he faces a prison term of five years to life.

