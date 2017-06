UVA Student Selected to be a 'Manager on a Mission' in Ghana

An organization is putting sport team managers front and center by developing a team of what they're calling “managers on a mission."

The group sends 20 future sports leaders on three-week missions to various countries in Africa.

Spencer Godine is a football manager and rising fourth-year student at the University of Virginia.

Godine was selected as one of 20 from across the country's thousands of NCAA and professional teams to provide educational and living aid to children in Ghana. He is receiving a full scholarship to work in that country this summer.

The typical cost to send each of the 20 participants is nearly $5,000 per person.

During this trip these managers will be using sports like soccer, volleyball and basketball to connect and impact the lives of children and orphans in five different countries.

“The primary activity is to impact the world through faith, talent, and sports resources. So faith is, it's a Christian organization, which is something that is really important to me. And talent, these people are incredibly talented, they're super-freak athletes and awesome. So we will be primarily doing sports ministry,” Godine said.

Five teams will be assigned across Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Malawi, and Zambia.