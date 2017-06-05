Former UVA Golfer Ben Kohles Qualifies for U.S. Open

University of Virginia Media Release

Charlottesville, Va. – Former Virginia men’s golfer Ben Kohles has qualified for the 2017 U.S. Open Championship. The 27-year-old finished third at the sectional qualifying tournament held at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md. He shot 6-under 138 during the 36-hole tournament.

This year’s U.S. Open Championship will take place at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisc., June 12-18. Kohles played at Erin Hills in 2011 when it served as the site for the U.S. Amateur Championship.

He was a three-time All-American and two-time ACC Player of the Year when he competed at UVA from 2008 to 2012.