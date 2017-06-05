Quantcast

Deer Management Staff Discuss Upcoming Program with City Council

Charlottesville City Council discussed the deer management program coming to the city this summer at its Monday night meeting.

Council already approved an urban archery and sharpshooting program at a cost of $50,000 to the city back in March.

City staff will submit a request for proposal this month for the sharpshooting program.

Staff also updated council on the language of an urban archery ordinance.

