Surging Monticello Mustangs Gallop Into State Semifinals

The Monticello High School girls lacrosse team is peaking at the right time.

The Mustangs have a record of 13-6 and have gotten better as the season has progressed.

On Tuesday, Monticello will play its first ever game in the state tournament. The Mustangs will head up to Northern Virginia to host undefeated Riverside.

Paige McGlothlin is Monticello's leading scorer this season with 82 goals and 42 assists.

"I think the biggest thing for us is just staying mentally tough and knowing that this team (Riverside) is beatable if we play our best and we work hard like we usually do", says McGlothlin.

"We're pretty strong and we work hard and we don't give up and I think that's a big part of it," says Monticello defenseman Chloe Braddock. "Everybody wants it this year because we've been trying to get to this point for a while now and its really cool that we finally did it".

Monticello is led by first-year head coach Trent Holden.

Holden says, "I think it's honestly our in-season games against Albemarle and Western Albemarle have really helped us out this year. At the start of the year both teams blew us out and I sat the girls down and I told them they have to believe in themselves and believe that they could get to this point and realize that they are as good as they want to be and once we get into the games, keeping their positivity up."

Monticello goalie Carly Harris says, "We've been mentally challenged this year, we've had a lot of tough losses so being able to come back from that has been a good judge of our character and I think we've bounced back really well from that."

McGlothlin says, "Everyone has to want it, that's our biggest thing, that's what we've been saying all year. If one person on this team doesn't want it, they can pull everyone down and we all have to work hard and we all have to want it as badly or worse that Riverside does."

Monticello and Riverside faceoff at 5:30pm Tuesday. The winner advances to the state finals.