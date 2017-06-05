2 Charged with Child Abuse after Allegedly Driving with Kids in U-Haul

Two people face child endangerment charges in Augusta County for allegedly driving on the interstate with three kids in the back of a cargo truck.

Thirty-year old Lindsey Marie Abert and 70-year old Leroy Stringfield are each charged with three counts of abuse and neglect of children.

Augusta County investigators say the two plus another adult were in the cab of a U-Haul cargo truck, driving from Tennessee to New York Friday.

According to investigators, a 5-year-old, 9-year-old, and 14-year-old were in the back of the truck along with household furniture.

Abert and Stringfield are out on bond.