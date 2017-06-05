Quantcast

Charlottesville City Council Approves Increase in Utility Rates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Monday night, Charlottesville City Council approved new utility rates that could have some people paying a little bit more.

Natural gas is going up 3 percent, or about $1.40 for the average customer. Waste water rates are increasing slightly, which will cost the average customer pennies.

Water rates will stay the same.

    Reported by Nora Neus

