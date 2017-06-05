Quantcast

Toscano, Mittiga Face Off in Forum for 57th District Delegate Seat

Posted: Updated:
David Toscano (left) and Ross Mittiga (right) David Toscano (left) and Ross Mittiga (right)
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Two candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for a House seat in Richmond squared off in a forum in Albemarle County.

Monday night, 57th District Del. David Toscano and candidate Ross Mittiga talked about the issues to a group of people at Northside Library.

Both are seeking the Democratic nomination for the 57th District. Toscano currently holds the seat and Mittiga is a PH.D candidate at the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

The League of Women Voters hosted the event.

The primary is June 13.

  • Toscano, Mittiga Face Off in Forum for 57th District Delegate SeatMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story