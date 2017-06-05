Toscano, Mittiga Face Off in Forum for 57th District Delegate Seat

Two candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for a House seat in Richmond squared off in a forum in Albemarle County.

Monday night, 57th District Del. David Toscano and candidate Ross Mittiga talked about the issues to a group of people at Northside Library.

Both are seeking the Democratic nomination for the 57th District. Toscano currently holds the seat and Mittiga is a PH.D candidate at the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

The League of Women Voters hosted the event.

The primary is June 13.