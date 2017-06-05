Controversial Activists File Permits to Hold Rallies in Charlottesville

Controversial activists have filed two permits requests with the city of Charlottesville for events this summer.

The Loyal White Knights of the KKK has applied to a hold a rally on the steps of the Charlottesville Circuit Courthouse on July 8. A city spokeswoman confirms the paperwork includes an attendance estimate of 100 people. That's scheduled for 3 to 4 p.m.

Jason Kessler, blogger and founder of the political group "Unity and Security for America", also submitted an application to hold an assembly in Lee Park on August 12. The event is scheduled from 12 to 5 p.m. with an attendance estimate of more than 400.

The Traditionalist Workers Party, a political organization that identifies with white nationalism, announced the August event on its Facebook page encouraging people to "stand for our monuments, our culture, and future."