UVA Hosting Sports Medicine Conference for Clinics from Across U.S.

University of Virginia’s Curry School of Education is helping clinicians across the country find innovative ways to treat people with sports injuries.

It's part of the 2017 Art and Science of Sports Medicine Conference. The focus is to find ways to improve people's overall health through rehabilitation, innovation and surgical procedures. Participants sit in on lectures and take part in workshops and labs.

"Really what we've been finding is people who have injuries will really have effects on their overall health related quality of life, if you're not able to exercise, if you're not able to work comfortably then you may choose to do less physical activity over your lifetime and then that might have impacts on your overall health in the future," Susan Saliba, professor of kinesiology said.

This is the 45th year for the conference. It will wrap up on Friday with a day dedicated to orthopedic surgery.