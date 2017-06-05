Staff at Charlottesville 's YMCA Facility Gear up for Opening

Staff members of the Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville are moving in to the new $19 million fitness facility in McIntire Park.

They're unpacking boxes, stacking weights, and setting up cardio equipment on the fitness floor.

The 80,000 square foot-facility has competitive and family pools, a track overlooking basketball courts, and four group-exercise rooms.

The “Y” believes people will be impressed with the facility and its mission in the community.

“We'll be able to bring health and wellness programming to all people in the Charlottesville area who might not have been able to afford it in the past,” Meg Klenk, YMCA wellness director, said.

“It's been about a 10 year process to bring the “Y” to the Charlottesville area, so we're excited to be able to offer the community something that they've never had before,” Rachel Vinson, executive director, said.

The “Y” will start training about 120 new employees in the facility next week. It will host a community open house on Saturday, June 24, before opening to members June 30.