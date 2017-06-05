Staff at Charlottesville 's YMCA Facility Gear up for Opening

Staff at Charlottesville 's YMCA Facility Gear up for OpeningPosted: Updated:
at Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville
Staff at Charlottesville 's YMCA Facility Gear up for OpeningMore>>
Reported by Matt Talhelm
Reported by Matt Talhelm
Matt reports live from the Charlottesville newsroom Monday through Wednesday and anchors the weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11. Follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, or send him an email.Full Story
Matt reports live from the Charlottesville newsroom Monday through Wednesday and anchors the weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11. Follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, or send him an email.Full Story