Fluvanna County Replacing Radio Towers, Improving Emergency Dispatch

Fluvanna County is spending millions of dollar to completely replace its radio towers, and first responders say this will help keep people safer.

The county currently uses one main radio tower and three small receiving towers, which makes service spotty for emergency crews.

"We estimate we have reliable adequate coverage in about 35 percent of the county,” said Fluvanna County Emergency Services Coordinator Cheryl Elliott.

"So we can’t communicate with my deputies, and we don’t know if they're OK, or they need something or if they're hurt. So a lot of times we have to dispatch a second unit to that location just to try to check on them, which ties up resources," said Captain David Wells with the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office.

The dispatch system’s poor coverage affects fire and rescue services, too.

"Fire, when they're on a scene, they've got to be able to talk with one another as well to the dispatch to get more assistance. Somebody gets hurt, then you need an ambulance. Just think when you're using your phone and you're going down a road and you drop a call, can you imagine if it was something very important where you needed assistance?” Fluvanna County Sheriff Eric Hess said.

The 911 Radio Project has been decades in the making, and will establish a total of six radio towers, with the primary site at the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office.

Money for the project was collected during the 2013 and 2014 fiscal years, and is expected to cost the county around $8 million.

"You can’t put a price on a life. Not only our lives, but again, medical, rescue and anybody else. And again, if we need a call to get somewhere and we can’t hear that call that jeopardizes everybody," Wells said.

The boost in towers will mean emergency services will get a signal in 95 percent of the county 95 percent of the time.

The county expects to start using the new towers by mid to late August.