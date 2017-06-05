UVA Joins National Initiative in Traumatic Brain Injury Research

The University of Virginia is joining a national effort to understand and treat traumatic brain injuries.

UVA professors in radiology are working to map the brain in extreme detail. They want to understand every cell and highway in the human mind to treat traumatic brain injury, otherwise known as TBI.

The doctors and professors working on this project say TBI affects more than a million Americans.

Professors will perform image scans on three thousand healthy adults in order to create their own "brain library." Doctors can use this tool as a point of reference when diagnosing their patients.

They will have help from medical centers across the country like Baylor College of Medicine and San Antonio Medical Center.

"By allowing for these advanced imaging sequences to move into clinical care that we'll be able to say things about what we expect the prognosis to be when they come into an emergency department,” said James Stone, a UVA health radiology professor.

Stone also explained that the image library will be useful for research of other neurological disorders including multiple sclerosis and ALS.

UVA health hopes to be using them to look into TBI treatment by the end of summer 2017.