DMV Full-Service Mobile Office Coming Reid's Supermarket

Commissioner of the Revenue, City of Charlottesville Press Release:

DMV Full-Service Mobile Office Coming to Reid’s Supermarket

600 Preston Avenue

Thursday, June 15th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DMV 2 GO, the Virginia Dept. of Motor Vehicles’ handicapped-accessible, full-service office on-wheels, is equipped to process the entire range of DMV transactions.

You will be able to:

Apply for or renew your ID card - available for adults and children.

Apply for or renew your driver's license - take road and knowledge tests; get your picture taken.

Reinstate your driving privileges.

Apply for a Veteran ID card.

Get a copy of your driving record.

Obtain vehicle titles, license plates, decals, transcripts.

Order disabled parking placards or plates.

Apply for certified copies of Virginia vital records, including birth, death, marriage, and divorce certificates.

Get fishing and hunting licenses and temporary boat registrations.

Update your mailing address, voter registration address, and organ donor status.

Request a Personal Identification Number (PIN) to set up an online myDMV account.

Purchase an E-ZPass transponder.

Take knowledge and skills tests

And much more!

Customer reactions posted on the DMV website include “Heaven on wheels!” and “So convenient, and no wait.”

To experience similar satisfaction, customers are advised to get ready by visiting dmv.virginia.gov or by calling (804) 497-7100 to check on the required documents and fees for the service they seek.

The June 15th event is the second of five DMV 2 Go visits scheduled for the Charlottesville area in 2017.