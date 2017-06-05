Charlottesville Police Respond to Incident Near 13th Street NW

Charlottesville police say charges are pending against a woman after she reportedly fled from an ambulance and bit a person.

According to authorities, a woman was being transported by ambulance from Orange County to the University of Virginia Medical Center around 1 p.m. Monday, June 5, when she escaped from the vehicle.

She then reportedly ran into a parked truck at CBS Rentals on 13th Street NW, and threatened an employee. Police say the woman bit an employee in the arm. That person was not seriously hurt.

Investigators say some UVA lacrosse players chased the woman after she took off down the street, and that they helped to take her into custody.