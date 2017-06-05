Charlottesville Police Respond to Incident Near 13th Street NW

Charlottesville Police Respond to Incident Near 13th Street NWPosted: Updated:
Charlottesville police responding to an incident near 13th Street NW
Charlottesville Police Respond to Incident Near 13th Street NWMore>>
Reported by Matt Talhelm
Reported by Matt Talhelm
Matt reports live from the Charlottesville newsroom Monday through Wednesday and anchors the weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11. Follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, or send him an email.Full Story
Matt reports live from the Charlottesville newsroom Monday through Wednesday and anchors the weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11. Follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, or send him an email.Full Story