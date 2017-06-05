Gilbert Station Road Closed to Through Traffic June 13-15

Virginia Department of Transportation Press Release:

CULPEPER — Route 640 (Gilbert Station Road) in Albemarle County will be closed June 13-15 while crews work to replace a drainage pipe located approximately 500 feet from Route 20 (Stony Point Road).

Motorists on Route 640 can use Route 784 (Doctors Crossing) to Route 600 (Watts Passage) for access to Route 20. Access will be maintained to all private and commercial entrances.

Message boards are in place to notify the public.

