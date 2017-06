Va. Lottery Awards 'Super Teacher' at Burnley-Moran Elementary School

Rachel Caldwell, a fourth grade teacher at Burnley-Moran Elementary School, has been selected as one of eight "super teachers" in the state. There were around 1,000 nominations submitted for this honor.

Representatives from the Virginia Lottery said Caldwell was chosen because of her use of technology in the classroom and her ability to think outside of the box.

Caldwell received a $2,000 cash prize as well as a $2,000 classroom credit at a surprise assembly at the school in Charlottesville. She plans to use the money for furniture and design features for the classroom to make it more learner friendly.