Supporters Gather Outside Charlottesville Courtroom for Fogel, Fitzhugh

Dozens gathered in the rain Monday morning to show their support for two people going before a judge in Charlottesville General District Court.

Commonwealth’s attorney candidate Jeffrey E. Fogel , 72, and 38-year-old Veronica Haunami Fitzhugh appeared in court Monday, June 5.

Fogel is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery in connection to an incident on June 2, while Fitzhugh charges of assault and battery and disorderly conduct are from May 20. Fogel said Monday that they believe their cases will be ruled in their favor.

Police say Fitzhugh’s charges stem from her yelling at several men seated outdoors on the Downtown Mall.

According to a police report, Fogel pushed a man during a heated exchange of words outside of Miller’s Downtown.

The attorney said both cases are “petty arguments” that could have been settled by just talking, instead of taking to a court room: "We don't need to criminal justice system to resolve these issues. This is not the appropriate place to do so. So I'm not into playing that game. I know I'm not guilty," he said.

Fogel also said he does not think his campaign for commonwealth’s attorney will be affected by this case.

Fitzhugh did not want to go on camera, but told NBC29 that she thanked the supporters.

Both defendants are scheduled to be back in court on Monday, June 19. Fogel says they will both likely receive special prosecutors.