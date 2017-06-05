UVa Baseball Falls 5-1 against TCU; Cavaliers Face Elimination Game on Monday

Alec Bettinger pitched 5.1 innings out of the bullpen for Virginia Sunday night

The Virginia baseball team lost 5-1 against TCU in the winner's bracket game of the NCAA Baseball Regional in Fort Worth, TX Sunday night.

The defeat is the Cavaliers' first in the double elimination tournament, and sets UVa up for a rematch with Dallas Baptist in an elimination game on Monday at 3 p.m. EST.

The Wahoos beat the Patriots 6-3 in their first game of the Regional on Saturday.

Due to continuing rain in the Fort Worth area, the start time for Virginia and TCU's game was pushed from five o'clock Eastern to 10:04 EST, and the game didn’t end until 1:32 a.m.

The Horned Frogs got on the board early with an RBI groundout in the 2nd inning, and they scored three runs (two unearned) against Daniel Lynch in the 3rd.

Alec Bettinger came on in relief of Lynch and retired 15 consecutive batters before allowing a walk to start the 8th inning.

The senior threw 5.1 innings, and gave up just one run on one hit and three walks while striking out four.

Bettinger's earned run came with Bennett Sousa on the mound, as an inherited runner scored in the top of the 9th inning.

The Wahoos lone run came in the 8th inning, when Andy Weber singled home Nate Eikhoff following a leadoff double.

TCU starting pitcher Jared Janczak pitched a 8+ innings, and allowed just one run on six hits with six strikeouts before getting relieved in the 9th inning.