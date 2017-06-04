Logan Yates Wins 81st Kenridge Invitational at Farmington

Logan Yates won the 81st Kenridge Invitational at Farmington Country Club by four-strokes Sunday.

The William Monroe high school graduate entered the final round three-strokes off the leader David Morgan but shot 1-under on the day to finish 3-under for the entire tournament.

A rising sophomore at Virginia Tech, Yates walked the entire 18-hole course with his father, who caddied for him

"I know it means just as much to him for me to win as it does to me. Maybe, even more to him," says Yates. "This is what he lives for right here, so it was pretty awesome. He helped me a lot."

Yates started the afternoon with a bogey on the first-hole but birdied three-of-the next six holes, taking the lead for good on the par-3 at hole six.

"This has always been one of my favorite tournaments," says Yates. "The people here are awesome and I love this golf course because you have to play smart."

Yates was paired with Virginia-commit David Morgan and rising Tennessee sophomore Hunter Wolcott.

"I would say this has been the best field the Kenridge has had thus far, since I've played in it," says Yates. "It was a pretty big deal. Its almost like a college tournament at this point."

Morgan, a rising high school senior at Seacrest Country Day in Naples, FL, led by five strokes after the second-hole but struggled the rest of the day.

Morgan double-bogeyed the par-4 at holes three and four. He recovered on the par-4 at hole five with an eagle but then double-bogeyed the par-3 at six where he lost the lead.

Morgan finished tied for second with Kyle Bailey at 1-over.

Carter Toms finished in fourth-place at 2-over.