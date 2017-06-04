Montpelier Hosts Opening Ceremony for New Exhibit on Slavery

James Madison's Montpelier is honoring the estate's enslaved community with a new exhibit.

Sunday afternoon, descendants of those slaves were among the first guests to get a look at the display at the presidential home.

More than 700 people attended the opening ceremony for the new exhibit "The Mere Distinction of Colour." It examines slavery during James Madison's lifetime and its effects on today.

The new exhibit at Montpelier has taken more than two years to complete, to tell a more complete story of slavery in the nation's founding.

"It brings us forward all the way into 'Hands up. Don't shoot. Hands up. Don't shoot,'" Marcel Sykes said.

On Sunday, a ceremony was held at the estate to honor the memory of those who were enslaved under President Madison.

"We aren't tearing down James Madison. We understand fully of his contributions with giving us the Constitution of the United States, the Bill of Rights," Sykes said.

The exhibit takes visitors through the basement of the main house, and then wraps up at the reconstructed slave quarters.

Slavery isn't something that exists anymore but we are still living with the after affects of it,” David Rubenstein said.

Panelists at the exhibit's opening ceremony say slavery still lingers in our world today.

"If we don't learn about it we're condemned to relive it," Rubenstein said.

"The torch-lit demonstration at the site of the Robert E. Lee monument in Charlottesville reminds us that our great nation still has not come to grips with race,” Levar Stoney said.

The hope is that the exhibit inspires visitors to take a closer look at history and see how they can better shape tomorrow's story.

Michelle Taylor is living that story as a descendant of a Montpelier slave.

"I want them to think where can I find that same story and start to begin to tell it, so being able to use Montpelier as a repository for African-Americans, Americans, to learn about their genealogical background," Taylor said.

The exhibit officially opens to the public Monday.