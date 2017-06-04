Charlottesville High Student Selected to Study Chinese in China

A Charlottesville High School student is headed to China in a few weeks to spend the summer learning the Chinese language.

Lucas Higgins was selected for a scholarship from the National Security Language Initiative for Youth program.

Nearly 600 applicants across the United States applied. Higgins says this opportunity will help him in several ways.

"In this case I'm going to be in China, I'm going to be to be thousands of miles away, and so I'm trying to use this as an opportunity to get used to not being around family or friends and really isolating myself and focusing on my academics," Higgins said.

The U.S. State Department sponsors the program. It aims to help students learn about different languages and cultures.

Higgins leaves for china later this month and will be there for about six weeks.