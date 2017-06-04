New Central Va. Political Group Calls for Putting Partisanship Aside

A new political organization is launching in central Virginia with a goal of bringing Republicans and Democrats together.

The group Hoos for Change officially launched Sunday at King Family Vineyards in Crozet.

The nonpartisan group is focused on supporting forward-thinking candidates who can put partisanship aside.

"I want to create a big purple tent, everyone is welcome and we need it. We need to find our common ground and discuss the things that really matter to all of us and be dedicated, be adamant that we are going to have positive constructive change,” Diane Fraser of Hoos for Change said.

Hoos for Change is encouraging everyone to get involved in local government by voting in the upcoming primaries on June 13.

The group plans to launch its website later this week.