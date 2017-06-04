Racial Justice Group Sponsors Charlottesville Canvass Training

A group in Charlottesville is responding to recent rallies in the city by teaching people skills to fight racism and hate in a non-violent way.

The national Showing Up for Racial Justice organization sponsored Sunday’s anti-racist neighborhood canvass training.

This was the first SURJ canvassing event. About a dozen people came to the training to learn ways to get people to help in the fight against white supremacy in Charlottesville.

Participants went through the “how-to's” of canvassing. Unlike typical canvassing where people ask to support a campaign or a candidate in an election, this group says its goal is to knock on doors and start conversations about racial justice and how to dismantle white supremacy.

"Charlottesville is a place where the Klan felt comfortable coming and holding a rally in the middle of our city, in the middle of our public parks, two rallies, one in the day and one at night. There's something about Charlottesville that made them feel comfortable doing that and so we have to figure out what that is and break through it and the first step to doing that is having these conversations," Pam Starsia of SURJ Charlottesville said.

The group went out to practice door knocking in neighborhoods around Charlottesville after the training.

SURJ says this was the first of many canvassing events to come. It says events are open to anyone who wants to join.