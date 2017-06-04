Waynesboro Firefighters Warn of Improperly Stored Gas After Fire

Waynesboro firefighters are warning of the dangers of improperly stored gasoline after a fire that damaged a home in the tree streets.

The fire started around 9 p.m. Friday night at the home in the 500 block of Cherry Avenue. Crews contained the flames to the basement of the two-story home, but smoke damaged the first and second floors.

Investigators blame the fire on improperly stored gasoline that was too close to an ignition source. They remind people to always store flammable and combustible liquids in the proper containers away from all potential heat sources.

Firefighters also say gas cans should never be stored inside a home, and containers should always be closed tightly to avoid spills.