Charlottesville City Council Set to Vote on New Names for Parks

Charlottesville City Council is expected to vote Monday night on new names for Lee and Jackson Parks. The city received more than 1,300 suggested names for each park in an online survey.

The historic resources committee narrowed those down to four recommendations for each park. "Community", "Central," "Market Street," and "Festival" Parks are the top suggestions to rename Lee Park.

For Jackson Park, the recommendations are: Court Square, Courthouse, and Memory parks as well as "The Commons".

City Council meets Monday night at 7 p.m.