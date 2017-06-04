Tom Sox Top Generals 3-2; Remain Undefeated in VBL

Rick Spiers scored the first run of the game for the Tom Sox

Justin Cool scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the top of the 9th inning, and the Charlottesville Tom Sox won 3-2 at Waynesboro on Saturday night in the Valley Baseball League.

Joe Burris earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief for the Sox (2-0).

Parker Phillips went 2-for-3 with two runs scored for the Generals (1-1).

Staunton (2-0) won 8-3 at home against Covington.

Richard Miller went 3-for-3 with 2-runs scored.

The Braves will host the Tom Sox Sunday night at 7:30 p.m.

Waynesboro will travel to face Harrisonburg.