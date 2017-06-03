UVa Defeats Dallas Baptist 6-3; Advances to Winner's Bracket in NCAA Regional

Derek Casey pitched a career-high seven innings, and the Virginia baseball team defeated Dallas Baptist 6-3 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Regional in Fort Worth, TX on Saturday.

The Cavaliers will play the TCU/Central Connecticut State winner on Sunday at 5 p.m. Eastern in the winner's bracket.

DBU plays an elimination game at 1 p.m. Sunday against the losing team from the TCU/CCSU matchup.

UVa's first round game started 27 hours late, as rain on Friday washed out all of the games, and more rain on Saturday delayed the start of the game by four hours.

Five of the Wahoos' ten hits came from the bottom of the lineup, as eight-hole hitter Justin Novak was 2-for-2 with two runs scored, while number-nine hitter Andy Weber scored twice and had three hits.

Casey gave up just three runs on six hits in his seven innings on the mound.

“I’m really proud of our club,” said Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor. “So proud of Derek. Really, he was tremendous. Best outing of the year. Best outing of his career, really. He picked a great time for it.

Alec Bettinger pitched a scoreless 8th inning for UVa, and Tommy Doyle did not allow a hit while closing out the game in the 9th.

2017 NCAA Fort Worth Regional Schedule (all times Eastern and subject to change)

Saturday, June 3

Game 1 – No. 2 Virginia 6, No. 3 Dallas Baptist 3

Game 2 – No. 1 TCU (42-16) vs. No. 4 Central Connecticut State (36-20), 10:45 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Game 3 – DBU vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 4 – Virginia vs. Winner Game 2, 5 p.m.

Game 5 – Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 5

Game 6 – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 4, TBA

Game 7 – Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary), TBA