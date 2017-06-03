Emergency Crews Help Man After Car Crashes into Grocery Storefront

A Charlottesville grocery store is damaged after a car crashed through its storefront.

Emergency crews responded to the Reids Market on Preston Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. They found a car had smashed through the front window of the market.

Rescue crews released a man whose foot was trapped under the car. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No one else is hurt.

Investigators believe the driver accidentally accelerated, going over a parking curb and crashing into the store.