Future 'Hoo David Morgan Leads at 81st Kenridge Invitational

Phil Mahone is tied for 11th place at 3-over par

Virginia Tech rising junior Logan Yates is tied for second at 2-under par

UVa golf verbal commitment David Morgan shot a two-under par 68 on Saturday, and leads the 81st Kenridge Invitational by three strokes heading into the final round at Farmington Country Club.

The high school senior from Florida held a one-shot lead after the first round, and now stands at 5-under par for the tournament (67-68--135).

Former William Monroe High School star Logan Yates is tied with Hunter Wolcott for second place at 2-under.

Jay Kirchdorfer is in 4th place at 1-under, and Kyle Bailey is even par.

Defending tournament champ William Walker III is 2-over par and tied for 9th place.

The leaders will tee off in the final round on Sunday at 2:20 p.m. at Farmington Country Club.