Rotary Club Fundraises for Student-Led Black History Exhibits

The Charlottesville Rotary Club is raising money for a new exhibit at the Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center that will be led by students.

The Rotary Club hosted a fundraiser Saturday with the school and City of Promise, which is an organization that pushes for stronger education in low-income neighborhoods.

Donations will go to the "Trailblazers Program." The program allows high school and college students to give tours in the center and work on projects that focus on African-American history in Charlottesville.

"We're excited that the City of Promise and Jefferson School have come up with a brand new program this year. That's something we're excited about. We've been supporting the organizations over the past two years,” Chris Elliott of the Rotary Club of Charlottesville said.

The fundraiser aims to raise at least $10,000. The Jefferson School will continue to accept donations as tours get underway on Saturdays at 2 p.m.