Group Interrupts UVA Class Reunions for 'Rise in Fascism' Awareness

Protesters are interrupting class reunions this weekend at the University of Virginia in an effort to make more people aware of what they call a rise in fascism in Charlottesville.

The “March for Community Defense Against All Fascism” was put together by the Black and Third World Alliance for Community Defense. Dozens showed up at UVA’s Rotunda to take part in the rally.

The demonstrators carried signs and chanted in front of visitors, who are at the university for reunions weekend.

They mentioned Sage Smith, Veronica Fitzhugh, and other women of color who they believe the justice system in Charlottesville has failed.

Smith is a transgender teen who disappeared in 2012. Fitzhugh was arrested this week for allegedly yelling and chanting at several men seated outside on the Downtown Mall last month.

The protesters say every person has a responsibility to stand up to racism and hate.

"We have a long history of fascism and racism in Charlottesville and we are coming together today to march to say as a community we will not stand for that,” Brittany Caine-Conley said.

The protesters are calling on the people of Charlottesville to, "put their bodies on the line and take risks to protect and defend people of color.”

The group also says it will continue to host rallies and marches until there is a serious change in racial equality across the country.