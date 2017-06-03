Protesters March Downtown Mall for Transparent Russia Investigation

Protesters in Charlottesville march the Downtown Mall and are demanding a full and transparent investigation into claims of collusion between President Donald Trump's campaign and the Russian government.

The “March for Truth” in Charlottesville joins cities across the country in this call for Congress to take action on alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“This group is an example of the energy there is in the aftermath of the Trump election,” 57th District Del. David Toscano (D) said.

More than 135 cities around the country held their own marches. Nearly 100 people took part in the march in Charlottesville.

"It’s a march that relates to the Trump-Russia investigation. We're trying to … ‘A’, raise awareness of the investigation but, ‘B’, we are trying to get an investigation that will actually make Americans aware and provide some transparency for what actually happened in the election process,” William Tucker of Indivisible Charlottesville said.

This grassroots action wants to put political differences aside to advocate for transparency.

"Every time we have an event like this, more people realize they're not alone, that they can work together, that they can make change," Toscano said.

"It’s important in Charlottesville for the same reason it would be important in any other city, for all Americans, this is something that is happening across the country, not just in Charlottesville," Tucker said.

Indivisible Charlottesville group hopes Saturday's event encourages people to contact their representatives and senators.