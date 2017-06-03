Funeral Being Held for Virginia Officer Killed on Duty

Law enforcement officers from across the country are paying respects to a state police special agent killed in the line of duty.

Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon at Powhatan High School in Richmond for special agent Michael Walter.

Walter was shot after he and a Richmond police officer walked up to a car in Richmond on May 26. The driver of the car told authorities he "observed a scuffle" between Walter and the car's passenger Travis Ball before Walter was shot. The 27-year-old Ball fled the scene and was arrested after a manhunt. He's now facing charges in Walter's death.

At the funeral, Gov. Terry McAuliffe said he's been to four funerals for police in the four years he's been governor.

"It's almost incomprehensible to think that our men and women who go out every single day on our streets to keep our communities safe and to have a senseless deranged individual take the life of one of our greatest citizens," McAuliffe said.

Walter was an 18-year veteran of state police. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.