Republican Candidate Corey Stewart Speaks at Verona Fire Dept.

VERONA, Va. (WVIR) -

Virginia Republican candidate for governor Corey Stewart campaigned in Verona as the primary election inches closer.

The candidate spoke to about two dozen people at the Verona Fire Department. He highlighted his platform to deport undocumented immigrants who commit crimes.

Despite slipping in the polls, Stewart says he still has a chance of winning the Republican nomination.

Well all the polls that are out there are fairly old at this point and the thing is nobody knows who is going to vote, but we know that our supporters are very Gung-ho, they're very strong support,” Stewart said.

Stewart also told the group about his proposal to widen Interstate 81 in the Shenandoah Valley without adding tolls.

The primary is June 13.

