Quantcast

Friday's High School Region Championship Scores & Highlights

Posted: Updated:
Charlottesville HS boys soccer team Charlottesville HS boys soccer team

BOYS SOCCER
4A West Region Championship
Kettle Run 2, Charlottesville 1  (F/OT)

GIRLS SOCCER
5A North Region Championship
Albemarle vs. Mountain View

GIRLS LACROSSE
4A South Region Championship
Salem 7, Monticello 6

BASEBALL
2A East Region Championship
Goochland County 8, Madison County 0

SOFTBALL
2A East Region Championship
Madison 1, Goochland 1  (currently in extra innings)
 

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.