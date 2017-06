Local Church Raises Money for Mission Trip to Saint Lucia

First Church of the Nazarene, a church in Albemarle County, is raising money in order to send 14 congregants to it's sister church in Saint Lucia.

The church will sell vacuum cleaners, clothes, and books that were donated by people in the community. It makes 50 percent from all of the items sold.

Church members will use funds raised for travel and to help build a water tower, cement platform, and drainage ditches.

"The water tower will be for their church. It is hard with all of the rain they have there, it gets contaminated a lot and so with the water tower there, they can actually get the rain water, but actually have it be filtered where they will be able to use it and store it because its going to be a thousand gallon tank,” said

Brenda Deane at First Church of the Nazarene.

The church also plans to use the money to help build porches and host a bible school.

The mission trip is planned for April 2018.