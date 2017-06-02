Virginia Workforce Center Hosts Job Fair in Fluvanna County

The Virginia Workforce Center is making sure people in Fluvanna County have accessibility to job opportunities. It hosted a job fair at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Friday.

Employers are looking to fill more than 200 positions with 20 different companies like the postal service and McCarthy Building Company.

The workforce center also offered a free interview etiquette workshop.

"So much now we're seeing for job applications and the whole job hunting process is online. And there’s a need for that obviously. But you know, I think there’s also a real need both for the employers and for the job seekers to have this kind of face to face interaction,” Thomas Gillette of Virginia Workforce Center said.

The Virginia Workforce Center will host another job fair in Albemarle County on July 19.