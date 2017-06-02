Quantcast

Dewberry Submits Plans for Structuring old Landmark Hotel

Posted: Updated:

The old Landmark Hotel, a long-delayed project on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall, could pick up again if plans are approved. 

The project is now being referred to as the Dewberry, as it is owned by developer John Dewberry. The developer has submitted plans to the Board of Architectural Review (BAR).

The hotel is slated to have 112 rooms for guests, an 11th floor bar and terrace, and a penthouse on the roof.

The BAR will review the plans at its June 20 meeting.

  • Dewberry Submits Plans for Structuring old Landmark HotelMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story