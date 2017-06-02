Dewberry Submits Plans for Structuring old Landmark Hotel

The old Landmark Hotel, a long-delayed project on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall, could pick up again if plans are approved.

The project is now being referred to as the Dewberry, as it is owned by developer John Dewberry. The developer has submitted plans to the Board of Architectural Review (BAR).

The hotel is slated to have 112 rooms for guests, an 11th floor bar and terrace, and a penthouse on the roof.

The BAR will review the plans at its June 20 meeting.